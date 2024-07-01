If you’re a Mac user and often forget to check how full your trash is, there’s a solution. The BananaBin app, which is available for free while it’s in beta, adds animations of insects flocking to the trash to your recycle bin.

According to The Verge, the program will allow you to customize the trash can limits, and then it will get animations. Currently, there are three options – “wiper mode” with a 10 MB limit, “garbage recycler” with a 1 GB limit, and “hoarder” with 10 GB.

Leon Schrijvers, one of the program’s developers, said that in the future, BananaBin will charge a small one-time fee, but for now, you can try it for free.

They are also working on fixing certain bugs, for example, one of the known issues is that files from iCloud or external drives are not displayed. In addition, the program is currently available only on macOS Sonoma, but support for macOS Ventura is also planned. There is no version for Windows either.

At the same time, Schrijvers spoke about the permissions that the program will require. According to him, they need accessibility permission to read the position of the container in the docking station. Full disk access is needed to calculate the disk space occupied by the recycle bin. When this space exceeds the configured threshold, insects will appear.