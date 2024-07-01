It seems that Ferrari is preparing an electric crossover, as Carscoops reports with reference to DEREK.PHOTOGRAPHY photos showing a car in camouflage film.

It’s hard to see the body of the new electric car behind the film. But it looks like the body was taken from a Maserati Levante, the headlights from a Ferrari Roma, and the exhaust pipes are fake. In addition, you can already see the rather low ride height and strange wheel rims, as well as the lightning bolt marks near the front wheel: this indicates the presence of a high-voltage onboard system.

This is a very interesting novelty, as Ferrari had previously stated that it was not going to produce electric vehicles within the current decade, i.e., at least until 2030. Then the plans changed, and the first Ferrari electric car was already planned to be launched in 2025. These plans were confirmed by the recent presentation of Ferrari’s new plant, which is designed specifically for electric and electrified vehicles. And now, finally, the first “mule” of the Ferrari electric crossover has appeared.

There is still a long way to go before the Ferrari electric car is mass-produced, so there are no detailed specifications. However, the estimated price is already available – about 500,000 euros.