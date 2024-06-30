The original first game map of the battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone, which was released back in 2020 and was based on Ukrainian Donetsk, may return to the game in 2025, Insider Gaming reports.

Some time ago, the publication wrote that the map would return in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which is due out on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, and Windows PC on October 25, 2024. But now sources say that Verdansk will appear again in Call of Duty: Warzone in 2025.

And we have Fortnite: Battle Royale and the OG season to thank for that. Fortnite players seem to have welcomed the return to their roots so well that Activision decided to enter this year’s river once again.

The developers of the Verdansk map were inspired by the war in eastern Ukraine in 2014-2022, and so this fictional city has features of the real Ukrainian Donetsk. It has its own Donetsk International Airport and Donbass Arena stadium, the Duga radar station (yes, it’s in Chernobyl, but it’s also in Ukraine), and many of the buildings are similar to typical Ukrainian ones, including an analog of the Verkhovna Rada building.

Verdansk in the 1984 and 2020s versions was featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.