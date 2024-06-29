A demo version of the Ukrainian visual novel What Remains by CHICHKA Studio has been released on Steam, and it impresses with its quality.

This is a small collection of very Ukrainian, and of course, very sad, stories based on classic literary works, fairy tales, folk traditions and everyday life. There are also very colorful characters, good text and poetry, and fantastic full Ukrainian voice acting.

Despite the fact that this is only a fragment of the full game What Remains, the release date of which is still unknown, the demo has two stories and four different endings. Give it a try, the game is only 10-15 minutes long, with all the playthroughs probably around 30-40 minutes, but you’ll definitely want to add it to your wishlist and wait for the release.