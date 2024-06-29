ASUS has officially presented the new VivoWatch 6 smartwatch. The company claims that it is the world’s first gadget of this kind that allows measuring blood pressure and making electrocardiograms with just a touch of fingers.

The device is equipped with a 1.39″ AMOLED display with a resolution of 454×454 dots and a peak brightness of 350 nits. The screen is covered with Gorilla Glass 3. The watch has sensors that also measure the user’s heart rate, monitor their stress level, and monitor sleep quality. The gadget offers a variety of metrics that allow you to assess your own physical condition.

VivoWatch 6 weighs only 60 grams. The device has built-in GPS and a battery that provides up to 14 days of autonomy. The device is declared to be waterproof according to ATM class 5. The watch comes with the ASUS HealthConnect companion app.

The expected price of ASUS VivoWatch 6 is $140.