AMD has officially released FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3.1, the latest version of its scaling and frame generation system. The company announced it in its blog post.

In the new version, the company has achieved a noticeable reduction in picture flicker and improved image quality when scaling.

AMD also improved the technology of generating additional frames and made it separate from FSR. Now users can use it in conjunction with Nvidia DLSS or Intel XeSS.

So far, FSR 3.1 is supported by only five games, and all of them are ports from PlayStation: Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. Support for God of War Ragnarok is also planned in the near future.

At the same time, the previous version of FSR 3 is already supported in 60 games. The full list is available here.