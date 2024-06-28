Microsoft has announced that Amazon’s Fire TV set-top boxes will support cloud game streaming through the Xbox program.

Starting in July, cloud streaming will be available on Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K. All you need to play is a wireless controller and a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

This offer will be useful for those who just want to start gaming or are looking for other inexpensive options to replace their console, as consoles cost up to $60, as opposed to $300 for the Series S.

“Over the past several years, we have been on a journey to deliver cloud gaming to more devices and to more people around the globe. We are excited to add Fire TV to our growing family of cloud gaming devices and eager to welcome new players into this experience,” the company said in a statement.

Users will simply need to install the Xbox app, log in to their account, and, if they already have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, start playing any of the hundreds of games available for streaming.