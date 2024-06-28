The Italian studio KUNOS Simulazioni, the authors of the famous car simulators Assetto Corsa and Assetto Corsa Competizione, has presented the Steam page of the new project in the series – Assetto Corsa EVO.

Of course, Assetto Corsa EVO, which uses a new engine from KUNOS Simulazioni with VR support, multiple screens, a new mathematical and physical model of car simulation, should make the game even more beautiful and realistic. And in the case of KUNOS Simulazioni, we believe in it.

Assetto Corsa EVO is due to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC by the end of 2024.

In the meantime, the developers have presented a bunch of teaser screenshots that can be used to guess the cars and tracks that will appear in Assetto Corsa EVO.

By the way, right now the Assetto Corsa and Assetto Corsa Competizione set can be purchased with an 81% discount for only 272 UAH.