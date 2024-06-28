Steam has officially launched its summer sale. Thousands of games with discounts of up to 93% are waiting for players until 20:00 on July 11. The sale offers games for every taste, regardless of genre.

Also new this season are selected mega-discounts. Haven’t had time to play The Witcher 3 yet? Try it for 72 UAH. Have you ever wondered why people spend so much time playing Euro Truck Simulator 2? Just 40 UAH separates you from the answer.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which rarely appears on sale, is now at a 50% discount.

Explore Steam’s offerings, but keep your wits about you, because according to PCGamesN statistics, users have already spent $19 billion on games they’ve never even played