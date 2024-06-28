Renault Grand Koleos, a large crossover, recently made its debut at the South Korean motor show. The name seems to emphasize the connection with the Renault Koleos car, which is quite well known in Ukraine, but hints at the next stage of the model’s evolution.

The modern design of the large 4.78-meter-long Renault Grand Koleos crossover only further confirms this impression: clearly defined headlights, an interesting window line, and combined taillights. The interior is decorated with three 12.3-inch displays. The car looks like it belongs to a German brand rather than a French one.

In fact, the pedigree of the Renault Grand Koleos is complicated. After all, this car is planned to be produced exclusively at the Renault Korea plant, a division formerly called Renault Samsung. The car is also built on the CMA platform, which was once developed by the Chinese company Geely in conjunction with Volvo. Such is the intricate automotive geography.

Nevertheless, the Renault Grand Koleos crossover can offer a powerful 211-horsepower gasoline turbo engine, front or all-wheel drive, robotic or traditional automatic transmission. Alternatively, it can offer a 245-horsepower hybrid based on a 1.5-liter turbo gasoline engine and an electric motor. However, the hybrid can only be available with front-wheel drive.

Sales of the new model in South Korea will start in August this year, and the possibility of export deliveries is still in question. But if possible, would you like to see such a Renault Grand Koleos crossover in Ukraine?