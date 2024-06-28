Meta will start introducing artificial intelligence-based avatars on Instagram, created by creators through the Meta AI studio. The new feature will be launched in the US first. This was reported by TechCrunch.

AI avatars are user-created chatbots that can communicate and interact with other users. It is reported that these avatars will be clearly labeled as artificial intelligence so that users interacting with them will know about it.

Avatars can help businesses optimize interaction with their community and customers. Celebrities can create AI to communicate with fans when they are unable to do so in person.

Mark Zuckerberg calls the creation of AI avatars a new art form that will only develop and improve in the future.

“I don’t think we know going into this, what is going to be the most engaging and entertaining and trust-building formula for this. So we want to give people tools so that you can experiment with this and see what ends up working well,” Zuckerberg writes.

The first to have access to the new feature will be 50 creators and a small percentage of users. Meta plans to gradually increase the number of users, hoping to fully implement the technology by the end of August this year.