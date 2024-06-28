In April of this year, Google announced a new AI service called Vids. It is designed to create work-related videos, which the company also calls Vids, such as meeting summaries, instructions, announcements, etc. This was reported by 9to5google.

Vids is part of the Workspace suite that Google offers to users, along with Docs, Sheets, and Slides. All you need to do is enter a request, describing the idea of the video, its purpose, audience, and timing. You can add any documents you have uploaded to Google Drive to Vids. In addition, Vids can use stock videos, images, and music to bring your idea to life.

Users registered in the Workspace Labs program can be the first to try Workspace Labs. In the future, the tool will be available with Gemini for Workspace.