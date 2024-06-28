On the Epic Games Store, you can add the gorgeous narrative adventure Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition (2019) in the Fallen London Universe by Failbetter Games.

In this game, the new Victorian empire is rising to the stars, and space steam locomotives are plowing through space. There is also a stunning plot, many interesting stories, and a lot of text. Sunless Skies is a sequel to the studio’s previous game, Sunless Sea (2015).

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition is the complete and final version of Sunless Skies. Sunless Skies has a bunch of prestigious awards, a Metacritic score of 87/100 and a Steam rating of 84/100. Don’t miss it.