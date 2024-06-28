The first installment of Dead Rising is considered the best in the series and one of the best zombie games ever. Brutal, funny, inventive. The sequels were also good, but the first one is still the best. But the latest Dead Rising 4 (2016) didn’t go down well with players. No wonder Capcom decided to play on the feelings of fans once again and release Dead Rising, this time in the Deluxe Remaster version on modern PCs and current-gen consoles – Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The original Dead Rising for Xbox 360 and Xbox 360 only was released back in 2006. A remaster for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows came out in 2016, and now we’re getting another remaster for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Windows by the end of 2024.

The release will take place later in 2024, but for now, Capcom offers players a teaser trailer for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. It’s nothing special, but still nice.