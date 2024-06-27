Sony has announced three new games that will be available to subscribers of all PS Plus plans. In July, players can expect branded madness and various types of weapons, sports for real men, and space betrayals and investigations.

The catalog will be updated on July 2.

Borderlands 3 | PS4, PS5

The final part of the crazy cooperative shooter from Gearbox Software. For the first time in the series, the game offers to leave the “cozy and friendly” steppes of the planet Pandora and go on a journey through space. Players will have to confront a crazy cult called the Children of the Vault.

NHL 24 | PS4, PS5

With the new release of the hockey simulator, EA has migrated the game to the new Exhaust Engine to better capture the excitement and intensity of the sport. The updated Vision Passing system expands the possibilities of strategies and allows you to implement them with absolute accuracy.

Among Us | PS4, PS5

It’s hard to pretend that someone isn’t already familiar with this game, but in case you haven’t heard of Among Us, it’s an adaptation of Mafia, but set in space and with an alien instead of the mafia.

Players find themselves on a spaceship that needs to be constantly repaired so that it doesn’t fall apart. There are one or two aliens among the team members who have to pretend that they are really doing something and look for the moment to kill.

This game is best enjoyed with friends. So, if you missed it, this is a good reason to check it out.