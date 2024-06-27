PlayStation 5 consoles will be available in Ukrainian stores with updated packaging without Russian and Kazakh languages. Now the Ukrainian console market officially belongs to the Northern European region, reports, the official distributor of PlayStation consoles in Ukraine, ERC Gaming Distribution.

Previously, Ukraine belonged to the region of the former Soviet Union because of the efforts of the regional branch in Russia.

“By inertia from the short-lived efforts of the office in Muscovy (which was disbanded after the war), we were classified as a region of such post-Soviet countries,” writes ERC Gaming Distribution.

The old packaging will still be available in electronics stores for some time, until the old batches are sold out. The new ones will feature Ukrainian among English and a number of Scandinavian languages on the cover.