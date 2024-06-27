In May of this year, OpenAI announced an updated voice mode for ChatGPT. The chatbot will provide quick answers and try to ensure the most natural interaction with the user.

Updated voice mode allows you to learn and practice foreign languages

OpenAI had planned to start distributing the update to a small group of ChatGPT Plus subscribers at the end of June. However, the company wrote on Twitter/X that the release of the new functionality has been postponed for at least a month.

This time is needed to, among other things, improve the model’s ability to detect and reject certain content. The company is also working on improving the user experience and preparing the infrastructure for scaling.

OpenAI aims to launch an updated voice model for all ChatGPT Plus users this fall. By the way, it is not yet known whether the Sky voice will return to ChatGPT, which was disabled because it was too similar to Scarlett Johansson’s voice.