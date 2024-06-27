Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been awarded a contract by NASA to develop a vehicle that will allow the International Space Station (ISS) to be deorbited. The agency’s announcement says that SpaceX will “develop and deliver” a vehicle designed to safely descend from the space station’s orbit, minimizing risks to populated areas.

After SpaceX completes work on the “deorbit vehicle,” it will be handed over to NASA, which will take over its operation.

NASA has initiated a tender for a “deorbital vehicle” in September 2023. The need for such a vehicle is related to the decision by NASA and other stakeholders to decommission the ISS, as newer, smaller, and privately owned space stations are considered more suitable for future space exploration.

The ISS weighs more than 400,000 kilograms and given its size, debris from deorbiting the station can cause significant damage, which necessitated a specialized vehicle to safely perform this process.

“Selecting a U.S. Deorbit Vehicle for the International Space Station will help NASA and its international partners ensure a safe and responsible transition in low Earth orbit at the end of station operations. This decision also supports NASA’s plans for future commercial destinations and allows for the continued use of space near Earth,” said Ken Bowersox, associate administrator for Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “The orbital laboratory remains a blueprint for science, exploration, and partnerships in space for the benefit of all.”

Initially, NASA estimated the cost of the spacecraft for de-orbit and related operations at just under a billion dollars. The announced contract with SpaceX has a total potential value of $843 million, which includes additional mission costs, including the launch of the ship.

The deorbit vehicle should be ready by 2029, before the ISS is scheduled to be decommissioned in 2030.