Robotaxi Rimac Verne: only 2-seater interior, no steering wheel at all, start of operation - from 2026

Rimac has introduced its own robotic taxi named Verne: it is in honor of the author Jules Verne, who wrote science fiction novels. Indeed, the Rimac Verne robotaxi is the embodiment of what was science fiction a few years ago.

First of all, the Rimac Verne robot taxi has no steering wheel at all. Accordingly, it requires fully autonomous control, which was helped by specialists from MobilEye, an Israeli company that develops various sensors and autonomous control systems. Secondly, the robotaxi is deprived not only of a steering wheel but also of some familiar car elements, such as a wiper (because the sensors do not require it). This, accordingly, has slightly changed the usual body design, especially in the front.

Thirdly, the Rimac Verne robotaxi is designed as a 2-seater hatchback coupe, with two sliding doors for access to the cabin and a separate trunk lid. Inside, passengers will find a pair of folding seats and a giant 43-inch display. The robotaxi is controlled by voice commands, and pre-calling and configuration is done via the smartphone app.

Finally, fourthly, although there are no exact specifications of the robotaxi yet, there is already a plan to use it. For example, the Rimac Verne robotaxi has already been approved for test operation in Zagreb (Croatia, where Rimac originated) starting in 2026. The Rimac Verne robotaxi is to be further expanded to 11 cities in Germany, the UK, and the Middle East.

And then, who knows, maybe RoboCox will go to Mars?