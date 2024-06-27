Apple plans to expand support for third-party iPhone components. The company has also opened its self-diagnostic software to Europe, making it available to customers in 32 countries, which should simplify the process of testing its products for potential problems.

In a newly published white paper titled “Durability by Design”, Apple describes its principles for designing products with durability in mind. The document also reveals upcoming changes aimed at expanding the software capabilities of third-party iPhone components.

One notable change concerns True Tone, a feature that adjusts the white balance of the iPhone’s display to match the environment. Historically, this feature was turned off when a non-original screen was detected. Later this year, Apple will allow customers to activate True Tone on non-Apple displays, although it may not meet Apple’s usual standards. The accuracy of True Tone depends on a server-side calibration specific to each device and accurate communication between the display and light sensors. Users will have the option to disable True Tone if they find the feature to be unsatisfactory.

In addition, Apple will start displaying battery health indicators for third-party batteries. Previously, indicators such as maximum capacity and number of cycles were not displayed for devices with third-party batteries due to verification issues. Apple’s internal analysis revealed that some third-party batteries sold as new were in fact used with manipulated condition indicators. To increase transparency, starting in late 2024, Apple will display these metrics along with a message that the information cannot be verified by Apple.

The document emphasizes Apple’s caution about third-party batteries, citing tests that have led to failures, including fires and explosions. Apple advises consumers to ensure that replacement products meet strict safety standards.

The software updates required for these advanced features are likely to be part of iOS 18, which is expected to enter public beta testing next month, with a full release in the fall.

Apple is also responding to criticism of its self-service program by simplifying the process of obtaining replacement parts. Customers and service providers will no longer need to enter a device’s serial number to purchase a new part for most repairs, making it easier to access the components they need.