Calculations in Google Tables in desktop Chrome and Edge are now much faster, Google says, writes 9to5Google.

This applies to “simplest of SUM calculations to a complex query” regardless of file size. Users will notice improvements when “running formulas, creating pivot tables, using conditional formatting, and more.”

Google Sheets now uses WasmGC instead of JavaScript for faster code execution. This new web technology is an extension of the existing WebAssembly specification.

These improvements are available when using Google Sheets in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. In the future, Google will add support for Safari and Firefox browsers. The innovation is already deployed and available to users.

Looking ahead, Google is working to “reduce initial load time and improve copy/paste and filter performance.”