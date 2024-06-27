Polish studio-publisher 11 bit studios has announced that the release of the survival strategy game Frostpunk 2 has been postponed for two months – from July 25 to September 20, 2024.

The developers gathered feedback from players during the beta testing that took place several months ago and decided that they still had areas that could be improved to improve the final product.

11 bit studios also shared new details of what these two additional months will give them the opportunity to improve and do. First of all, it is the improvement of game mechanics. Taking into account player feedback, the developers have improved temperature changes, more detailed labor management, new resources for city expansion, better approaches to dealing with protests, and more.

The developers have also improved the user interface to make sure that players “struggle with solutions, not the interface.” They improved the HUD and made it more intuitive and understandable, added a new construction menu along with five new city centers, improved clarity, readability, and more.

In addition to improving the features already available in Frostpunk 2, the developers have also added a new one – Zoom Stories, which will allow you to see the city’s inhabitants up close. This is to give players the opportunity to get attached to individual characters and get closer to them.