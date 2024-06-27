Figma, a well-known online vector-based interface design and prototyping service with collaborative capabilities, is announcing a number of new features, including new artificial intelligence tools, built-in presentation features, and a significant interface redesign, The Verge reports.

The redesign aims to “lay the foundation for the next decade.” The company plans to update the toolbar, add rounded corners, and 200 new icons. As part of the design update, the company wants to “focus the workspace less on the interface and more on the work itself” and make something accessible to new users, but also useful for Figma experts.

Figma says that this is the third major redesign of the company since its launch. The new design will be available to users of the closed beta version.

In addition to the redesign, the main innovation is new tools for generative artificial intelligence.

Figma Product Director Yuhki Yamashita showed an example of how Figma can be used to create an app design for a new restaurant. A few seconds after he typed a query in the text box, Figma created a design with a menu list, a tab bar, and even buttons for delivery partners such as Uber Eats and DoorDash. It looked like a typical mobile app mockup, but Yamashita was able to start finalizing it right away.

According to Yamashita, all of Figma’s new AI tools will make it easier for people who are unfamiliar with Figma to test ideas, and faster for those who are more familiar with the app to speed up their work.

During the beta, Figma’s AI tools will be free of charge, but the company says it may have to introduce “usage limits.”

In addition to the redesign and new AI features, Figma is adding a potentially very practical new tool: Figma Slides.

There are several specific features of Figma that designers will appreciate. The editor makes it possible to show a prototype of an app right from the slide, meaning you don’t need to make a complicated screen recording to demonstrate how one part connects to another.

There’s also the option to create interactive features for the audience, such as polls or an agreement scale where people can plot a range if they agree or disagree with something.

This feature will also be free in the beta version, but will become paid after the official launch.