This fall, Apple is to present the tenth anniversary generation of the Apple Watch smartwatch. Meanwhile, CAD renders of the device, which may well turn out to be the “Apple Watch X” or “Apple Watch Series 10”, have appeared on the web. This was reported by Macrumors.

The main change will be a significantly larger display. The screen diagonal should grow to 2 inches. For comparison: Apple Watch Series 9 is equipped with a 1.7″ display, and Apple Watch Ultra has a screen diagonal of 1.93″.

At the same time, the size of the watch will increase slightly. Its dimensions should be 46 × 39.7 × 11.6 mm, which is only slightly larger than the Series 9 (45 × 38 × 10.7 mm). Accordingly, the Watch Ultra will remain Apple’s largest smartwatch (49 × 44 × 14.4 mm).

Apple will offer the novelty in 45 mm and 49 mm sizes (instead of 41 mm and 45 mm in previous generations). Watch X/Series 10 may get the function of measuring blood pressure (the watch will be able to detect hypertension), as well as monitoring temporary respiratory arrest during sleep.