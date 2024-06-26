Yes, Volkswagen sedans still exist! Proof of this is the Volkswagen Jetta for the US market, which has just received a batch of updates.

The easiest way to recognize the new Volkswagen Jetta sedan is by the design of its optics. The headlights now taper toward the center of the car and look somewhat pointed, and the lights are now connected by a solid red insert on the trunk lid. In addition, the front bumper and grille have been redesigned, and new wheel and color options have been added – such as deep blue and light gray.

The interior of the updated Volkswagen Jetta features a new front panel layout: a separately mounted central display, a touchscreen climate control unit (instead of the mechanical one), and the area in front of the passenger is now designed with several longitudinal stripes and a hidden ventilation deflector.

The updated Volkswagen Jetta sedan is offered exclusively with a 1.5-liter 160-horsepower TSI gasoline engine, and the update ended with the abandonment of the manual transmission – only the 8-speed automatic transmission, which was chosen by most buyers, remained. The drive is exclusively to the front wheels.

Along with the main model, the sport version of the Volkswagen Jetta GLI was also updated: similar narrowed headlights and combined headlights, but an original red insert in the front bumper and a sport exhaust system with split pipes.

Under the hood of the Volkswagen Jetta GLI is the already installed 2-liter 230-horsepower TSI gasoline engine, which can be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DGS robot box. Plus, an electronically controlled differential in the front wheel drive and more efficient sports brakes hiding behind black 18-inch wheels.

The cost of the updated Volkswagen Jetta is already known – from $21,995, which is slightly more than its predecessor. But taking into account the non-alternative automatic transmission (for which you had to pay extra before), it turns out that the Volkswagen Jetta sedan has even become somewhat cheaper!