Updated Beats Pill speaker offers up to 24 hours of battery life and wired audio playback via USB-C

The Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker is back on store shelves. The appearance of the new product is almost the same as the original model, but the device has received several useful additions.

In particular, it is now protected against moisture and dust according to IP67. The USB-C port can be used not only to charge the device but also to play music. You can also add the speaker to the list of your devices in the Find My services (for Android and iOS). So you have a better chance of finding Beats Pill if you forget where you left it.

The sound is reproduced by a combination of tweeters and woofers, which should produce much better results than its predecessor. Two Beats Pill speakers can form a stereo pair, or play audio in parallel in mono mode if you place the devices in different rooms. It has a Bluetooth 5.3 module and supports quick connection to Android and iOS smartphones.

Beats Pill has a battery life of up to 24 hours. The speaker can be used as a power bank to charge other gadgets. The new product is available in three colors: black, red, and gold.