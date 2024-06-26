The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine presented a White Paper, a document detailing Ukraine’s approach to how artificial intelligence will be regulated in the future.

Citizens will have a safe digital environment where human rights will be protected from AI risks. This will enable Ukrainian companies to become more competitive and enter international markets.

At the same time, the steps presented in the White Paper will allow the state to integrate into the European Union and synchronize its artificial intelligence legislation with the European one.

In his introduction to the document, Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, immediately noted that the regulations proposed in the White Paper would not apply to the military.

“I would like to emphasize that we take into account the challenges of our reality, and therefore the defense sector remains unregulated. We should not limit such AI products, but rather introduce more innovations that help fight the enemy,” Fedorov said.

The new document also reveals how artificial intelligence is used and perceived by Ukrainians. In particular, it reveals statistics on the top AI products used by the country’s citizens.

First of all, these are chatbot services, used by 57% of Ukrainians, another 34% use facial recognition technologies, 26% use personal assistants, 33% use ChatGPT from OpenAI, and 13% use AI-based image creation services.

As of October 2023, 73% of Ukrainians surveyed agree that artificial intelligence can make life easier for humanity. In another poll in January 2024, 15% of Ukrainians said that artificial intelligence scares them, 18% are afraid that AI will take their jobs, 14% are concerned about the threat of uncontrolled activity, and another 15% said that AI leads to human degradation.

More data and proposed points and steps for regulating artificial intelligence can be found here.