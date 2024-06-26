According to insiders Nick Baker and Jeff Grubb, Sony is preparing a PlayStation 3 emulator for PlayStation 5. This was reported by Insider Gaming.

This was first reported by Nick Baker of XboxEra, who said that Sony is working on backwards compatibility for some PlayStation 3 games, but did not provide any other details.

Later, Jeff Grubb said during a podcast that he had also heard similar information.

“It’s something I’ve heard has been in the works for quite some time; I thought it was going to get revealed earlier this year when I first heard about it, but that clearly didn’t happen. That doesn’t mean it will never happen,” said Grubb.

Unfortunately, none of the insiders could share more details. Baker couldn’t say for sure whether only selected games will work with backwards compatibility or whether Sony will be able to port the entire PlayStation 3 library to the PlayStation 5.