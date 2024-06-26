The iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia developer beta released on Monday added support for iPhone screen mirroring on Macs. This was reported by The Verge.

The new feature, which was first introduced at WWDC, will allow you to broadcast your smartphone screen to your computer and fully interact with it without having to use your smartphone.

While the smartphone screen is displayed on the Mac, it can remain locked or in standby mode.

Thanks to the mirroring, users will be able to get full access to mobile apps, notifications, files, and everything else.

They will also be able to open notifications in the corresponding apps on their smartphone and perform any other actions that require an iPhone.