Google is abandoning the infinite search results feed feature, which loaded new results as you scrolled the page. This was reported by Search Engine Land.

Instead, the usual breakdown of search results into pages will return. PC users will be the first to see the change. The feature will stop working on smartphones in July this year.

Google said that this change will allow Search to provide faster search results for more queries, instead of automatically loading results that users have not explicitly requested.

Google also reported that automatically loading more results did not lead to a significant increase in satisfaction with Google Search.