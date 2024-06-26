“Forza Horizon 4 will be withdrawn from all digital game sales platforms starting December 15, 2024, according to license terms and agreements. This was announced by Playground Games on its website.

Support for the game with new content will end even earlier: the final in-game event will run from July 25 to August 22, after which some achievements related to seasonal festival playlists will no longer be unlockable.

Additionally, the game’s expansion packs have already disappeared from digital stores, and the game is now available only in Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions.

The developers report that Forza Horizon 4 will be sold at a discount for the time being, and the game is currently on sale on Steam with an 80% discount for 139 UAH. The game’s servers will continue to work even after the game is removed from stores.