EcoFlow has introduced the DELTA Pro 3, a portable charging station designed to simplify home backup power.

Key features of DELTA Pro 3 include:

High energy capacity: according to the manufacturer, the station is capable of powering 99% of high-energy appliances, such as large air conditioners, dryers and refrigerators, with an output voltage of 120/240 V and 4 kWh of energy storage. With additional units, the system can be expanded to 12 kW of output power and 48 kWh of storage.

Fast charging: Reaches 0-80% charge in 50 minutes using standard AC power, with seven versatile charging options including solar and electric vehicle charging.

Updated design: the station has a practical Galactic Silver body and ergonomic wide wheels. It is also 40% thinner and 28% lighter than previous models.

Improved control capabilities: the station requires 10 ms for fast switching during power outages and can be controlled remotely using the mobile app or integrated into the home system using the EcoFlow Smart Home Panel 2;

Advanced safety features: the station uses an EV-class LFP battery with an IP65 rating and a service life of more than 4,000 cycles.

The DELTA Pro 3 supports a variety of charging modes including AC, solar, electric vehicle, and more, providing up to 7000 watts of combined charging power for even faster recharging.

The station also has an adaptive learning function for intelligent energy management, supports remote monitoring, and is connected to the Internet of Things for seamless integration with other smart devices.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 is already available in the US for $3699.