Ukrainian walking simulator Echo of Prypiat has finally received its first teaser trailer and new, much more atmospheric screenshots.

In Echo of Prypiat you will have to visit the Exclusion Zone as a Canadian journalist and solve some of its mysteries.

In addition to the teaser trailer, which, according to Dev.ua, was created by actor Mykhailo Voychuk (voice of MODOC from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum of Solace) and GameWiz YouTube channel host Artem Okorokov, the game has new screenshots that look much better and more atmospheric than the first episode.

Chornozem Interactive plans to release the game in 2024 and is currently preparing for a Kickstarter campaign.

By the way, Steam’s algorithms are still comparing Echo of Prypiat to such well-known projects as Firewatch and What Remains of Edith Finch.