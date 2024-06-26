The ChatGPT desktop client for macOS is now available to everyone, although only paid ChatGPT Plus subscribers could download it immediately after the release. Engadget writes about it in a report.

The app can be installed on Mac computers equipped with Apple Silicon chips and running macOS Sonoma or later.

Users can quickly launch ChatGPT using the Option + Space shortcut (it can be customized). The application supports uploading photos and files, it can take a screenshot or snapshot, and there is support for voice chat.

You can download ChatGPT for macOS on the official OpenAI website.