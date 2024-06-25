Shift Up’s CFO Jaewoo Ahn said at a press conference that the studio is considering creating a PC version of Stellar Blade. This was reported by VGC with reference to GameMeca.

The company’s CEO Kim Hyung-tae supported this and added that the studio cannot provide any details yet due to contractual obligations with Sony on exclusivity for PlayStation 5.

The developers reported that the game has sold over a million copies since its release in April. The studio said that it is already working on add-ons for the game and even new projects in the Stellar Blade universe.

“Our goal was to create an IP with high value to ensure branding in the process of gathering users around the world and building a fanbase rather than maximizing profits,” Kim Hyung-Tae said.

It is because of this approach that the studio has abandoned microtransactions and other elements that “users might feel uncomfortable with.” However, the studio plans to add these parts over time “in a way that users can understand.”