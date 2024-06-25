OnePlus continues to expand its Nord line of low-cost smartphones with the introduction of the new Nord CE4 Lite 5G. This is another smartphone that promises a “flagship-level” experience, all for €329. This was reported by 9to5google.

The novelty has a 6.67″ AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 2100 nits. Performance is handled by a Snapdragon 695, which is complemented by 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM. 256 GB of internal storage is expandable via microSD card up to 2 TB.

The main 50 MP camera with optical stabilization offers a twofold zoom without losing quality due to the sensor crop. The second module is a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 16 MP. The battery capacity is 5110 mAh, with 80W wired charging and 5W reverse charging. There is also a 3.5 mm audio jack.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is available in two colors: gray and blue.