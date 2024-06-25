The Summarize feature, which is based on the Gemini model, is now available to subscribers of certain Google services who use the mobile version of Gmail. It appears in emails that contain “more than two replies,” offering to summarize your conversation.

Summarize is rolling out gradually and should be available to all users in the coming weeks.

The web version of Gmail finally has a sidebar with various Gemini functions. The assistant will help you summarize your correspondence, create a draft email, and ask questions and search for specific information in your emails.

This panel can also be launched in other Google services: Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Drive. Gemini will help you write or edit text, generate slides, create tables, find files, and more.

All new features will be available to users with a Gemini Business/Enterprise add-on, Gemini Education/Education Premium add-on, or Google One AI Premium subscription.