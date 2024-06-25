Logitech has announced a new wireless low-profile gaming keyboard G515 Lightspeed TKL, which becomes part of the company’s relatively budget devices. The keyboard costs $139, and a wired version will be released later this year for $99. This was reported by The Verge.

The keyboard has updated GL low-profile mechanical keys, which, thanks to the polyoxymethylene cross-stem, now support keycaps from Cherry MX low-profile keys, which significantly expands the customization options.

G515 buyers will only have the choice of quieter tactile and linear keys, which will require 45 and 43 grams of force to actuate. The keyboard will also come in white or black color.

Logitech reports that the G515 Lightspeed TKL will last 625 hours when connected wirelessly via a 2.4 GHz receiver and with the RGB backlight off. If it is turned on at 50%, the operating time will drop to 120 hours, or to 36 hours if the backlight is at 100%.