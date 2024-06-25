iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 can now format external drives

A useful innovation was found in the new versions of the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. It’s the ability to format external drives, which has become more relevant with the advent of USB-C in the iPhone 15.

Formatting is available in the Files app. You need to make a long tap on the external drive and then select the new option “Erase”. Currently, you can format the drive into one of three file systems: APFS, ExFAT, or MS-DOS (FAT).

By the way, Apple has released the second beta version of iOS 18, which includes support for iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing.