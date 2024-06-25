Do you remember the recent story about Scarlett Johansson’s alleged voice copying by OpenAI? It seems that Google has learned from this situation and is now trying to sign deals with celebrities to create chatbots that can imitate them.

This is not a new idea; there are already similar solutions on the market, such as Character.ai, or Meta’s chatbot, which offers 28 different characters voiced by Charlie D’Amelio, Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, and other celebrities.

Google’s chatbots will work on the basis of the large Gemini language model. It is not yet known which celebrities the company is negotiating with. Rumor has it that chatbots may even be integrated into YouTube.

However, it is possible that this experiment will remain available only in Google Labs. For example, the aforementioned Meta AI chatbots have not gained much popularity. Snoop Dogg’s chatbot has only 15,000 followers on Instagram, while his personal page on the social network has 87.6 million followers.