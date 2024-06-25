GIANTS Software has announced a new installment of its hit series Farming Simulator 25.

The new installment of the series offers to build your economic empire in the rice-filled landscape of East Asia (a completely new region), in the North American environment with plenty of open space, or in central Europe, with its abundance of ponds and rivers.

The developers promise new game mechanics, new types of crops, and more working machines from real brands such as Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, etc.

Players will also be able to create their own farms on their own or with someone else in multiplayer.

The game will be released on November 12, 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

[UPDATED] It became known that Farming Simulator 25 will have a textual Ukrainian localization from the developers.