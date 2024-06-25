After the debut of the updated Audi Q8 crossover, it’s time to present its most sporty and powerful RS versions – the Audi RS Q8 and Audi RS Q8 performance. And the latter variant is even more special: while the Audi RS Q8 offers 600 hp, the Audi RS Q8 performance crossover offers 640 hp, making it the most powerful Audi car with a traditional internal combustion engine in the history of the company!

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

In addition, the Audi RS Q8 performance supercrossover has other distinctive details. For example, the updated Audi RS Q8 and Audi RS Q8 performance receive state-of-the-art HD Matrix LED headlights and a redesigned grille. However, only the Audi RS Q8 performance offers a matte finish for the grille frame. Both crossovers hide a turbocharged 4-liter gasoline V8 under the hood, but only the Audi RS Q8 performance offers a special sports exhaust system. Both crossovers are equipped with an 8-speed automatic, all-wheel drive system, and swivel rear wheels. But only the Audi RS Q8 performance adds carbon ceramic disc brakes as standard.

This is the right answer to the amazing dynamics and speed performance. After all, the Audi RS Q8 performance crossover accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. The Audi RS Q8 crossover is slightly inferior, but also staggering with a figure of 3.8 seconds. The top speed is traditionally limited to 250 km/h for German cars, but for an additional fee and when ordering an option package, this limit can be pushed to 280 km/h or even 305 km/h.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

But there is almost no difference between the two cars in the cabin. The Audi RS Q8 crossover in any incarnation offers sports seats with contrast stitching, leather and Alcantara trim, and three displays. The only difference between the Audi RS Q8 performance version is an additional blue trim option.

Car sales in Europe will start this summer. The cost in the European market is already known: the Audi RS Q8 crossover starts from 141,900 euros, the Audi RS Q8 performance crossover starts from 155,700 euros.