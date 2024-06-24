Five people have been convicted of running Jetflicks, one of the largest illegal streaming services in the United States, which was distributed by subscription for $9.99. This was reported by Variety.

According to the Department of Justice, Jetflicks earned millions of dollars in revenue through subscriptions and caused “substantial harm to television program copyright owners.” At one point, the streaming service had more than 183,000 episodes of various series, including shows from Netflix, Hulu, Vudu, and Amazon Prime.

The five men – Christopher Dallmann, Douglas Courson, Felipe Garcia, Jared Horecki and Peter Huber – had been operating the streaming service since 2007. According to prosecutors, they used “sophisticated computer scripts” and software to find illegal copies of TV shows on pirated services, which they later uploaded to their platform.

All five men were found guilty of conspiracy to commit criminal copyright infringement. Dallmann was also found guilty on two counts of money laundering by concealment and three counts of criminal copyright infringement.

Dallmann faces a maximum sentence of 48 years in prison, and Courson, Garcia, Horeki and Huber face up to five years in prison each.