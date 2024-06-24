That’s how time flies: this year, the BMW X5 crossover celebrates its 25th anniversary – just think about it, that’s a quarter of a century! The first BMW X5 was produced in the late 1990s and since then, almost 3 million crossovers have been produced in 25 years: a lot for such a large and expensive car. To properly celebrate the anniversary of one of the most popular crossovers in its lineup, BMW has prepared a special version of the car – meet the BMW X5 Silver Anniversary Edition!

This crossover is distinguished by the special BMW Individual Lime Rock Gray color, Sport and M Sport trim elements, black Shadowline decor, and 20-inch M Star-spoke wheels.

And, of course, there are memorable logos: they are present both on the outside of the body and in the interior of the BMW X5 Silver Anniversary Edition. In addition, the interior features leather upholstery and carbon fiber decor, which is usually found only on the BMW X5 in various powerful M versions.

Instead, the BMW X5 Silver Anniversary Edition crossover is based on the xDrive40i version. But even here, it has found something to distinguish itself from regular versions of the BMW X5 – the xOffroad Package has been added to the list of equipment for the BMW X5 Silver Anniversary Edition: off-road tires, protective plates on the bottom of the body, mechanical locking of the rear differential, several modes of on-board electronics for off-road use of various types.

Production of the special version will begin in August this year. Do you think we will see the BMW X5 Silver Anniversary Edition in Ukraine?