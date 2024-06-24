LG Display has announced the development and launch of a 13-inch Tandem OLED screen for notebooks. This new display technology, which is already used in the latest iPad Pro, promises brighter and longer-lasting screens, ZDNET reports.

The Tandem OLED panel has two emitting layers of red, green, and blue light (RGB), as opposed to a single emitting layer in traditional OLED panels. This dual-layer structure increases brightness and should extend the life of the screen.

LG Display first introduced Tandem OLED technology in 2019 for automotive displays that require greater strength and durability. The company’s move to use this technology in laptops is an important step, as the new 13-inch Tandem OLED panel should double the lifespan and triple the brightness of existing OLED laptop panels.

The South Korean display manufacturer also emphasized significant improvements in the energy efficiency and design of Tandem OLED. The new panel reduces power consumption by 40%, making it the best solution for thin laptops. Moreover, it is also 40% thinner and 28% lighter than previous models. The panel has ultra-high resolution (WQXGA+ 2880×1800) and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, and also meets the Vesa Display HDR True Black 500 standard for deep blacks.

LG Display and Samsung Display are looking for new growth opportunities beyond the smartphone market, focusing on expanding the supply of OLED panels for laptops and tablets. Since Apple has started using OLED panels in its iPads, it is likely that the company will also use this technology for MacBooks in the future.