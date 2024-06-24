It would seem that the appearance of a router is not something that users are used to paying attention to. For most, this is a case where function prevails over form. However, the Vibrant WiFi router from the South Korean company KT (Korea Telecom) is likely to be placed in a way that it can be seen, TechRadar writes.

In terms of technical specifications, the router from KT offers nothing special – wireless connection speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps, wired connection speeds of 1 Gbps, and up to 100 simultaneous connections. The router’s power adapter, called Simply Connect, transmits power and data via a single USB-C cable.

Visually, the router also has a fairly standard shape and size, but the antennas are inside the device and the LEDs are hidden.

The router has received design awards from Red Dot and iF Design thanks to the support of removable enclosures. This way of customizing the appearance of the router will allow you to choose the perfect option for any home.

The router is available in a variety of finishes, including walnut, acrylic fiber, vegetable leather, ceramic, backlit glass, and many others.