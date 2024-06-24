Sony Pictures presented the final Ukrainian trailer for the satirical comedy Fly Me To The Moon starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum.

The film, directed by Greg Berlanti, is set against the backdrop of the historic landing of the Apollo 11 spacecraft on the moon during the 1960s space race.

When NASA’s image is about to collapse, talented marketer Kelly Jones launches an unprecedented promotional campaign to fix the situation.

By doing so, Kelly makes it very difficult for the entire NASA team to work on the landing. However, when the White House decides that the mission is too important to fail, Kelly is tasked with filming a fake landing as a backup.

Fly Me To The Moon will premiere in Ukrainian cinemas on July 10.