Recently, on June 23, 2024, a five-hour live broadcast from a Tesla event was held on YouTube, where Elon Musk called for investing cryptocurrency in a new profitable project. Although it doesn’t sound like something impossible for Elon Musk, this particular video was generated by artificial intelligence from start to finish, Engadget reports.

In the Deepfake-generated video, Elon Musk was supposedly at a Tesla presentation and called, in an AI-generated voice, to visit the website and deposit his cryptocurrency to participate in a prize draw.

This call was looped and repeated in a circle for the entire 5 hours of the broadcast. The fake promised that the system would “automatically send back double the amount of cryptocurrency you deposited”.

At one point, the stream had more than 30,000 viewers, although it’s hard to say how many were actually people and not bots. Nevertheless, this number of viewers brought the stream to the top of YouTube’s Live recommendations.

It was all done from an account disguised as the official Tesla account. The channel was called @elon.teslastream and had the Official Artist Channel verification badge, so it’s possible that the account itself had been hijacked beforehand.

Both the video and the channel have already been deleted.