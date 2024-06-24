Regulators in the European Union have accused Apple of violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA), in particular, restricting developers from directing users to cheaper options outside the App Store. This was reported by the Associated Press.

Under the DMA, the company must allow developers to inform users of their apps about cheaper options for purchasing in-app services outside the App Store. The European Commission notes that the App Store rules “prevent app developers from freely directing consumers to alternative channels for offers and content.”

The final decision on this charge is due by March 2025. Until then, the company has time to respond. If the company fails to defend itself, Apple faces a fine of 10% of its global profits.

Apple responded to the accusations by stating that it has made many changes over the past few months to comply with the DMA in response to feedback from developers and the European Commission.