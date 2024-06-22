To celebrate the start of the big summer sale on GOG.com, you can pick up a good action/RPG Shadows: Awakening from Slovakian studio Games Farm.

Shadows: Awakening is an action/RPG from the Heretic Kingdoms series that was released in 2018 for Windows PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The game features four characters of different classes that can be switched between on the fly. Quests, puzzles, as well as skills and loot separate for different characters are included.

Shadows: Awakening has a Metacritic score of 69/100 on Xbox One to 77/100 on PC and a Steam score of 75/100 based on nearly 1500 reviews.

As for the big sale on GOG.com, it will last from June 19 to July 10, 2024. In total, it offers more than 6000 games with discounts of up to 95%.

By the way, from June 27 to July 11, 2024, a big seasonal sale will also take place on Steam.